Did You Know 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Wasn't Hrithik Roshan's Debut Film?

Hrithik Roshan has spent more than two decades in Bollywood. He made his entry in Bollywood essaying the main lead in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel, who also made her debut with the film. However, not many know that Hrithik began his career at a tender age of 6 by starring as a child artist in several Bollywood films.

Which was Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie?

Hrithik first made his acting debut back in the year 1980 with J. Om Prakash directed Aasha. The Bang Bang actor was seen essaying an uncredited role of a boy dancing to the tunes of the song Jaane Hum Sadak Ke Logon Se. The movie starred Jeetendra, Rameshwari and Reena Roy in the lead roles.

After Aasha, Hrithik appeared in Surendra Mohan’s film Aap Ke Deewane as Young Rahim. He was also seen in the song Shehar Main Charchi Hai in Aas Paas. However, it just didn’t end there for the actor. Before he essayed the full-fledged role of Rohit & Raj in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, he also became an assistant director to his father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik worked on the sets of popular Bollywood movies like Karan Arjan, Koyla and more before he began his acting venture. Now, he has become one of the highest-paid actors of the film industry with several unprecedented roles to his credit.

Hrithik Roshan’s professional front

Be it playing the role of an antagonist, a superhero, an emperor or a lover, Hrithik has essayed them all effortlessly. This decade has added a set of exceptional movies in his kitty like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Super 30, Kaabil and more. On the work front, he was last seen in Siddharth Anand directed War.

Apart from him, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor were also seen essaying pivotal roles in the action-thriller flick. The premise of the movie revolves around the life of an Indian soldier who is chasing his own mentor. However, the movie meets with an unexpected ending when the plot suddenly takes a sudden shift. The film also became one of the highest-grossing movies of Hrithik’s career.

