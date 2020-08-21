Remember When Hrithik Roshan Saved A Girl From Drowning During 26/7 Mumbai Floods?

During Mumbai floods of 2005, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan stepped in to save a girl from drowning and also made sure she and her group reached home safe. Mumbai faced one of its worst floods in the year 2005. It has been a long time since then, but the citizens still remember the terrifying memories from the flood and everything that happened in its aftermath. As everything was in chaos in the city on July 26, 2005, a particular incident remained etched in the memory of people from Juhu for a while. Here's how the story goes.

When Hrithik Roshan saved a girl during the 26/7 Mumbai floods

Just a few days ago, author Kiran Manral asked netizens about their experiences of July 26, 2005, and what they learned from it. Responding to her, author Nishant Kaushik narrated an incident that he remembered. He said that the Dean of his college had asked him and his friends to accompany some girls from NMIMS back to their Juhu Hostel.

Dean had asked some of us to walk the girls back from NMIMS to their Juhu hostel. Ten feet short of the hostel, a girl slipped out of our human chain and went underwater. Hrithik emerged from Prateeksha and rescued her. A lesson that heroes don't need the camera on to perform. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) July 26, 2020

He further revealed that when they were just a little short of reaching the hostel, when a girl slipped away from their human chain. She slipped away and went underwater. Just then, actor Hrithik Roshan came out of Amitabh Bachchan's home Prateeksha and saved her. A netizen revealed that the actor even dropped all of them to their hostel and made sure they got home safe.

Another netizen pointed out that the story was the talk of the Juhu area for quite sometime and that they heard it over and over again. Responding to them, Nishant said that the story was even featured in newspapers. He further wrote, "I was sore that I was standing right there and yet missed the limelight, lol" (sic).

When one user asked if the story was true, another netizen stepped in to tell them that the incident really happened. They further revealed that girls from the Juhu area kept hoping to fall into manholes outside Prateeksha in the hopes that Hrithik Roshan would save them. A few other users also thanked the author for sharing the story.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War in 2019 alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film was a hit with the audience and garnered over â‚¹475 crores at the Box Office. The actor was earlier seen in Super 30 alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film also performed well at the Box Office and made over â‚¹200 crores.

