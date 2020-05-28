Hrithik Roshan Has Been Helping The Needy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Hrithik Roshan has been quite active on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown, be it interacting with fans or promoting causes. He is seen helping others and influencing his fans to help the needy around them. Take a look at how the actor has helped people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hrithik Roshan's contribution during the lockdown

Hrithik Roshan made a contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police thanked the actor for the gesture and tweeted about it. The War actor also retweeted Mumbai Police's tweet.

My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty 🙏🏻 https://t.co/aaE75HAjG0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 8, 2020

Many celebrities assembled on a live platform for a charitable home-to-home fundraiser concert. The concert was titled 'I For India'. Hrithik Roshan was also a part of the charitable home-to-home fundraiser concert. He played the piano and sang a song to raise funds for the concert. He also mentioned that he spent over 7 hours practising the piano and singing. The objective of the philanthropic concert was to pay tribute to the frontline workers and to those who were affected by the deadly virus.

😬 (on headphones).#IForIndia pic.twitter.com/kBTlkIw8iC — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 4, 2020

Hrithik Roshan partnered with a non-profit organisation known as Akshaya Patra to facilitate 1.2 lakh meals for senior citizens, daily wage workers and low-income groups during the lockdown period. Hrithik mentioned that he was doing his bit to ensure that nobody in India slept hungrily. He has also re-tweeted many tweets of Akshaya Patra.

I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief https://t.co/2JkUSEZ0CW — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020

The actor also shared a helpline number on which one can call and speak about their mental health problems. He tagged Neerja Birla in the post, who is a mental health activist. The actor also made sure that anyone who is dealing with anxiety and other problems has someone to talk to. Neerja Birla also thanked Hrithik Roshan for helping her team to reach out to more people who are in need of the service.

The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 @NeerjaBirla @AUThackeray @mybmc pic.twitter.com/KZDEU5OhuM — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 3, 2020

Thank you @iHrithik for always being a champion for #MentalHealth and helping us reach out to many more citizens who might need this service! — Neerja Birla (@NeerjaBirla) April 3, 2020

Hrithik Roshan previously also posted a message for his young fans. He asked them to stop the adults from stepping out of their houses amid coronavirus lockdown. He mentioned in the video that there are a few adults who do not listen to anyone but they will listen to their own child.

इन बड़ों को जगाना है।

.

A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight. @mybmc #indiavscorona #stayhomesavelives #indiafightscorona pic.twitter.com/nTW5TTnPGc — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 27, 2020

