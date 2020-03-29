Hrithik Roshan's 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!' And Other Films That Feature A Love Triangle

Bollywood, over the years, has been showcasing love and life in different ways. The films in India are known for their representation of love. Here is a list of romantic films that featured love triangles.

Hindi films that have love triangles

1. Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! was a romantic drama film released in the year 2002. The film revolves around a love story between two friends who get separated at a young age but meet later in life. The film features a love triangle between the characters Raj, Pooja and Tina played by Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and Karena Kapoor Khan respectively. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! was directed by Kunal Kohli who also contributed to the story of the film.

2. Student Of The Year

Student of The Year was a drama film released in the year 2012. The film revolved around a bunch of students competing for The Student Of The Year trophy. The story involved a love triangle between the characters Rohan, Shanaya, and Abhimanyu. These characters were played by Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt. Student Of The Year film directed by Karan Johan who also contributed to the story of the film. The film did exceptionally well at the box office.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a romantic drama film released in the year 1998. The film revolved around a love story between two best friends. There is a point in the film when the male character is unaware that his best friend is in love with him. The lead characters are played by the actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai film was written and directed by Karan Johar.

4. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a romantic drama which released in the year 1999. This story of this film was about two love birds getting separated due to the demands laid down by the family. The lady in the film gets married to another man, this confuses her as she is stuck between two men who love her. The film starred actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

