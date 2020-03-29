Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif: Celebs And Their Doppelgangers In Bollywood

Bollywood has occasionally been witness to some celebrities who bear an uncanny resemblance to each other. These celebrities have also been mistaken with each other's doppelgangers on several occasions. However, there are some celebrities in the film fraternity who have had an unmissable resemblance to other celebrities.

Fans were also left into a frenzy by the resemblance between these two celebrities. Bollywood has seen many such celebs who have truly proven to be look-alikes of each other. Here are some Bollywood celebrities who are look-alikes of each other.

Here are the Bollywood celebs who bear a surprising resemblance with each other

Kiara Advani and Esha Deol

Kiara Advani has been fast establishing a strong foothold in the industry with her recent performances. But Kiara Advani has an uncanny resemblance with actor Esha Deol. There are some truly unmissable features which are similar between Kiara Advani and Esha Deol, take a look.

Hrithik Roshan and Harman Baweja

Hrithik Roshan and Harman Baweja are two such celebs whose resemblance had sent fans into a frenzy. When Harman Baweja made his debut with the film, Love Story 2050, fans could not help notice his resemblance to that of Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan. Needless to say, Hrithik Roshan and Harman Baweja are also considered to be one of the look-alikes in the industry.

Katrina Kaif and Zarine Khan

Salman Khan grabbed several headlines when he introduced Zarine Khan in the industry who starred opposite him in her debut film Veer. The fans were sent into a frenzy as Zarine Khan had an uncanny resemblance with Salman's alleged ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Since then, Katrina Kaif and Zarine Khan have almost been mistaken for 'twins' in the industry.

