The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tiger Shroff's Pic Earns Approval From His Guru Hrithik Roshan Who Finds Him 'best'

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff, on Sunday evening, shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle that has impressed his 'Guru'-- Hrithik Roshan. Check out the picture here.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger Shroff

Now that the Coronavirus cases are increasing in India, PM Narendra Modi has appealed to all citizens to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus. While everyone has been quarantined, Bollywood celebrities also are urging fans to stay indoors and practise social distancing. Many actors have become active on their social media accounts to keep fans updated with their whereabouts. Speaking of which, Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself on Sunday night that has flattered his Guru-- Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan comments on Tiger Shroff's pic 

On Sunday, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in a casual t-shirt and rugged jeans. The Baaghi 3  actor looks work-out ready, as he poses for the camera. While fans cascaded to drop comments on Tiger Shroff's photo, his inspiration- Hrithik Roshan, whom he calls- 'Guru' has commented on his picture saying, 'Best'. Check out the picture. 

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff enjoys sunbathing in her balcony amidst lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff asks his fans to help 'selfless warriors' by staying indoors during lockdown

While promoting War back in 2019, Hrithik Roshan, while interacting with a news portal, expressed that he did not believe that he, who could inspire someone, is getting inspired himself by the same person. The Bang Bang actor further said he really enjoys the aura and circle that has been around with Tiger Shroff. Additionally, talking about Tiger's zest and energy, Hrithik Roshan revealed he does not feel lazy on the set, as he has to cope up with someone who has double the energy than him. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Also Read | Sussanne Khan shares view from Hrithik Roshan's home; shows glimpse of pigeon's conference

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff on Sunday also shared an indoor work-out video that stormed the internet. Check it out. 

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone And Other Actors Who Were Never Paired Opposite Each Other

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Home Ministry
TRANSPORTATION OF ALL GOODS ALLOWED
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI WRITES TO PM MODI
Dalgona Coffee
HOW TO MAKE DALGONA COFFEE
COVID-19
SHELTER FOR MIGRANTS IN UP
COVID-19
IVANKA'S MESSAGE