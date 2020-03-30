Tiger Shroff's Pic Earns Approval From His Guru Hrithik Roshan Who Finds Him 'best'

Now that the Coronavirus cases are increasing in India, PM Narendra Modi has appealed to all citizens to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus. While everyone has been quarantined, Bollywood celebrities also are urging fans to stay indoors and practise social distancing. Many actors have become active on their social media accounts to keep fans updated with their whereabouts. Speaking of which, Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself on Sunday night that has flattered his Guru-- Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan comments on Tiger Shroff's pic

On Sunday, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in a casual t-shirt and rugged jeans. The Baaghi 3 actor looks work-out ready, as he poses for the camera. While fans cascaded to drop comments on Tiger Shroff's photo, his inspiration- Hrithik Roshan, whom he calls- 'Guru' has commented on his picture saying, 'Best'. Check out the picture.

While promoting War back in 2019, Hrithik Roshan, while interacting with a news portal, expressed that he did not believe that he, who could inspire someone, is getting inspired himself by the same person. The Bang Bang actor further said he really enjoys the aura and circle that has been around with Tiger Shroff. Additionally, talking about Tiger's zest and energy, Hrithik Roshan revealed he does not feel lazy on the set, as he has to cope up with someone who has double the energy than him.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff on Sunday also shared an indoor work-out video that stormed the internet. Check it out.

