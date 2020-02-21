Mahashivratri: Juhi Chawla recalls daughter's birth on auspicious day, shares unique gift

One of the main festivals of the country, Mahashivratri, was celebrated with fanfare on Friday. Be it visiting temples, conducting 'pujas' at home, or greeting each other, the devotees expressed their love for Lord Shiva. From Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher, even celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and followers on the auspicious occasion.

READ: Hina Khan Was Inspired From Juhi Chawla's 'Darr' & Madhuri Dixit's 'Anjaam' For 'Hacked'

One of the best messages on the day, however, was from Juhi Chawla. The day is special for the actor not just for the auspicious occasion, but also because her daughter Jahnavi was born on Mahashivratri.

READ: Juhi Chawla Hails PM Modi & BJP On CAA, Dalip Tahil Calls JNU Attack 'scripted'

The Qayamat Se Qayamat star shared how the birth of her ‘darling sweetheart’ on Mahashivratri changed her ‘life forever.’

The 52-year-old also had a unique gift for her. She pledged 1000 trees for ‘Janu’, her ‘great blessing’.

Here’s the post

On this auspicious day of Mahashivratri , my little darling sweetheart Jahnavi was born , and my life changed forever ..!! A 1000 trees for this great blessing to me , Happy Birthday Janu .. 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 21, 2020

READ: Salman Khan Once Proposed To Juhi Chawla For Marriage, Watch Video

For the unversed, Juhi is known to support environmental causes, and her birthday wishes to her celebrity friends are often accompanied by pledging of trees too. Be it Akshay Kumar or Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor has a unique way to greet and gift.

Juhi’s daughter Janhavi had graduated last year. The Ishq star and her husband Raj Mehta, also have a son Arjun.

On the professional front, Juhi is currently working on Sharmaji Namkeen opposite Rishi Kapoor. The movie is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey.

READ: Juhi Chawla Goes Jewellery Shopping With Husband Jay Mehta, Jokes About How He Got 'lucky'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.