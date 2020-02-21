Maha Shivratri 2020: Hrithik Roshan And Family Seek Blessings

Mahashivratri 2020 is celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva and marks the night when he performs the heavenly dance. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2020, a lot of people visit the Shiv temple. Along with normal people, a few Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at temples to pay respect to Lord Shiva. One such celebrity was Hrithik Roshan who was seen at the Shiva temple with his full family. Take a look at the pictures here.

Hrithik Roshan and family seek blessings on Mahashivratri:

In this post’s first picture, we can see Hrithik Roshan holding an earthen lamp or diya. Hrithik is sporting a black T-shirt with a blue denim pant. To complete his look he has opted for a multi-colour cap. Other than Hrithik, Sussanne Khan, Rakesh Roshan, and Pinky Roshan and other family members are also seen in the picture. This picture was clicked at a Shiv temple in Panvel.

In the other pictures, we can see Sussanne Khan who is sporting a white salwar suit with red and green embroidery on it. Hrithik and Sussanne’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan can be seen in a yellow t-shirt and a green sweatshirt and both wore blue denim pants to complete their looks. A video of the family celebrating the festival was also released. Take a look at it here:

In the video, we can see Hrithik Roshan doing the aarti. After this, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan are seen pouring water on the Shiv Ling. They are doing this as it is a part ritual which happens on Mahashivratri. We can also see Sussanne do the ritual. The video ends with the family standing and posing for the camera.

(Image Credits: Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

