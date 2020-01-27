Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About HRX Brand And Its Creation; Watch Video

In November 2013, Hrithik Roshan launched his fitness and clothing brand named HRX. From then on, the brand went on to receive a huge fan-base all over the world, and is now one of the leading fitness brands in India. Read on to know more about what the Koi Mil Gaya actor had to say about his brand HRX.

READ | Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs, 'CAA' Stances Evident

Hrithik Roshan on HRX and how it all began

In November 2019, the official YouTube channel of HRX posted a video, which featured Hrithik Roshan. In the video, the War actor opened up about the creation of the brand and the vision behind the same. Roshan, in the video, thanked his friends who were present at the event and went on to say that he thinks everyone here is a transformer, in their own ways. He then said that he is here to tell a story of another transformer, HRX, and stated that when they started about five years ago, it seemed like a faraway dream.

He stated that this was an impossible dream, a ‘crazy’ long term vision for a fitness brand, and Roshan had a desire that helped him to link with this. He wanted the children of the world, including his own to be the best version of themselves, and he wanted to inspire everyone to do so. He wanted to create this brand to empower everyone to be the best, using the tools he was able to get his hands-on, in his life.

READ | Hrithik Roshan Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude To His Team; Completes 20 Years In Bollywood

He said that nothing works until you have a team that will work to make dreams come true. His journey began like something which is just a figment of our imagination, and things started to manifest. He said that it was a long process, but it was worth and he is happy and proud of it. He said that the brand today is a self-sustaining giant of a kind and an unstoppable force. He also said that he was delighted. He stated that the best brains and entities came together to make a brand and it is a ‘fantastic feeling’ to have achieved this dream. He now has another vision for HRX; Roshan not only wants it to be India’s best, but also the world’s best fitness brand.

READ | Tiger Shroff's 'bad Hair Day' Post Is Something Fans Can Relate To



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.