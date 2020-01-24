Hrithik Roshan Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude To His Team; Completes 20 Years In Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, who is all set for the making of Krish 4, which will be the fourth instalment in the Koi Mil Gaya franchise, recently took to his official Instagram handle to express his gratitude towards those who have helped him in his journey. He posted a photo on Instagram and tagged his team in it. Read on to know more about what Hrithik Roshan had to say.

Hrithik Roshan lauds his team

On January 24, 2020, the War actor took to his official social media handle to laud his team and express his gratitude towards them. He posted a photo that featured a total of seven people including him. The people in the photo were Roshan’s stylist, gym-coach, make-up artist, and personal bodyguards. In the caption, he stated that he can see so far because he stands on the shoulders of giants. He called each of them a superstar. Here is the Instagram post by Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan has completed 20 years in Bollywood since his debut with the film Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai. It was both written and directed by Rakesh Roshan in the year 2000. From then, Roshan as an actor has come a long way. His last two films went on to be a massive Box-Office hit. Here is what the actor has to say about completing 20 years in Bollywood.

I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other .



On the face of it ,

Fearless is a David .

Fear is more a Goliath ...https://t.co/2KtfCRdTma — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 15, 2020

20 years of my journey at the movies, reminiscing it becomes fun when you have the film companion to chat with :)



https://t.co/uNPnyO9w6Z pic.twitter.com/QMzKos4WKc — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 15, 2020

