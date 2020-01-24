The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Hrithik Roshan Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude To His Team; Completes 20 Years In Bollywood

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle to express his gratitude towards his personal team. Read ahead to know everything the actor said.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who is all set for the making of Krish 4, which will be the fourth instalment in the Koi Mil Gaya franchise, recently took to his official Instagram handle to express his gratitude towards those who have helped him in his journey. He posted a photo on Instagram and tagged his team in it. Read on to know more about what Hrithik Roshan had to say.

READ | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Becomes His Fifth Film To Smash A Double-century At The Box-office

Hrithik Roshan lauds his team

On January 24, 2020, the War actor took to his official social media handle to laud his team and express his gratitude towards them. He posted a photo that featured a total of seven people including him. The people in the photo were Roshan’s stylist, gym-coach, make-up artist, and personal bodyguards. In the caption, he stated that he can see so far because he stands on the shoulders of giants. He called each of them a superstar. Here is the Instagram post by Hrithik Roshan.

READ | Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Enthusiastically Reacts To Her Fifth Wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Hrithik Roshan has completed 20 years in Bollywood since his debut with the film Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai. It was both written and directed by Rakesh Roshan in the year 2000. From then, Roshan as an actor has come a long way. His last two films went on to be a massive Box-Office hit. Here is what the actor has to say about completing 20 years in Bollywood. 

READ | 'The Ghost Bride' Out On Netflix; Where Was The Supernatural Series Filmed?

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Goes Wild Grooving To 'Lagawelu Jab Lipstick', Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
"TUKDE-TUKDE GANG IN BOLLYWOOD"
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
HC NOTICE TO JNU
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA