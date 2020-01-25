Tiger Shroff's 'bad Hair Day' Post Is Something Fans Can Relate To

Tiger Shroff, after basking in the success of the film War, is now all set to give his fans another hit this year. He is currently filming for the third movie in Baaghi franchise which is all set to release in the month of March. The actor shares glims from his life with his fans on social media. Tiger Shroff recently posted a photo of himself on his official Instagram handle to share his bad hair day with the fans.

A bad-hair, bad-beard day for Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself with his fans, as he was having a bad-hair and a bad-beard day. He posted this photo on January 25, 2020, and fans are loving it.

Fans of the actor, who call themselves 'Team Tiger', were seen flooding the actor’s Instagram comment section. A fan by the Instagram handle name Vivan Bhathena Official said, “Bhai Ekdum windmill bhai..full fan hogayle.”

Dance India Dance star Dharmesh Sir was also seen commenting on the post, saying, “Looking, superb brother.” Fans are loving this ‘bad-hair day’ look of the actor, as over 3.5 lakhs fans liked the Tiger's photo within an hour of its going online. Here is the Instagram post:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is filming for Baaghi 3. It is all set to be released on March 6, 2020. While Ahmed Khan is directing the film, Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji, who were seen making the headlines throughout 2019, have written the script film. It will star Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

