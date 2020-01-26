The Debate
Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs, 'CAA' Stances Evident

Bollywood News

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on the proud occasion. Read below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Republic Day

Bollywood is always up to celebrate special occasions and Republic Day definitely ranks high up the list. As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, Bollywood stars took to social media to wish their fans a very Happy Republic Day. From Anupam Kher to Jaaved Jaaferi, some of Bollywood’s veteran superstars saluted the spirit of India on social media. 

READ: Republic Day 2020: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Wishes To All Indians

Bollywood extends Republic Day greetings 

Tweeting an elaborate video on the occasion, veteran actor Anupam Kher congratulated Indians for having built 'a great country', and asserted that all should join hands so that absolutely no one is able to 'disintegrate it'. "Long live Mother India. Jai Hind", he concluded saying. 

Running high on patriotic fever, Taapsee Pannu wished the nation on Republic Day and urged the citizens to 'read some pages of the constitution'. 

Ex-BJP MP Paresh Rawal & Bollywood actor Javed Jaaferi too joined their colleagues to wish fans and social media users on this proud occasion. Tweeting lines of Saare Jahan Se Accha, the Dhaamal actor extended salutations to the 'formulators of the best constitution in the world'. 

71 years ago on January 26, the Constitution of India came into force. As per the constitution, India became a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and the Fundamental rights and duties of citizens of the country were enshrined on paper. And till date, this day is celebrated with a grand parade in the capital every year.

READ: Republic Day Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Republic Day Parade And Speech

Meanwhile, the national capital is all ready to host the grand Republic Day parade. Ample security measures have been taken to avoid any mishap. Many roads, metro routes and even parking lots have been closed for a certain duration of the day. Those heading towards Rajpath or visiting the vicinity are advised to check online before stepping out of the house. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. 

READ:  Republic Day 2020: PM Modi To Pay Tribute To Brave-hearts At National War Memorial

READ: India Gears Up For First Republic Day Celebrations After Formation Of CDS

 

 

