It has been a while since former Bollywood couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted their ways. The two tied the knot in the year 2000 and called it quits 14 years later. Since then, they have managed to stay close friends and are often spotted hanging out together. The former couple was recently seen sharing smiles after they had lunch with Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl and more of their friends.

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Vikram Vedha, stepped out in the city to enjoy a Sunday lunch with his former wife, Sussanne Khan, and friends. The actor was seen sporting an all-black look, which included a t-shirt, bottoms, a jacket and a cap. He completed his look with matching shoes and looked all things dapper.

On the other hand, Sussanne Khan opted for a black crop top and flared blue jeans with some leather details. She accessorised her look with a gold chain and a denim sling bag. Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl also joined them for lunch and posed for pictures. Sonali Bendre stunned in a white cotton shirt and green pants. Take a look at their pictures here.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married back in 2000. The two are the parents of their two sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan. They parted ways in 2014 and since then have been co-parenting. Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad, while Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Hrithik Roshan on work front

Hrithik Roshan will soon star in the upcoming action drama Vikram Vedha, which also cast Saif Ali Khan as his co-lead. Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is the official Hindi remake of their hit 2017 Tamil movie of the same name. The 2017 film saw R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Vikram Vedha is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. Apart from this, Roshan will share the screen space for the first time with Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film Fighter.

Image: Varinder Chawla