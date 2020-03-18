Hrithik Roshan Praises Kiara Advani's Performance; 'Guilty' Actor Responds

Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday praised Kiara Advani's performance in Netflix's original film 'Guilty'. The movie explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl (played by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor) accuses the college heartthrob of rape.

Hrithik who loved Kiara's performance said that she was absolutely brilliant in the film. Kiara instantly responded to the 'WAR' actor and said that his compliment meant a lot.

Saw #guilty . @advani_kiara you are absolute brilliance ! Loved your performance . Bravo 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 17, 2020

Thankyou so so much @iHrithik 🙏🏼😁🙏🏼 means a lot ❤️ https://t.co/fOU1tMVDcP — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 17, 2020

Guilty is produced by Dharmatic, the digital content arm of the filmmaker's Dharma Production and helmed by Ruchi Narain. The Kabir Singh actor said that when she was narrated the script, the story enveloped her, making her constantly think of the film.

"The topic is not just relevant but is something that bothers each one of us in a very different way. To be a part of a story that somewhere gave me a character to even voice out a lot of my own thoughts about it, opinions, complications, confusion and all that about a subject as sensitive as this.

"Without being preachy, still telling so much. That for me was really liberating and the story itself, the way Ruchi has written it, the entire narrative, it really holds. It's an immersive experience."

Guilty happened to her when Kiara had signed big films, including Dharma's "Good Newwz" and "Shershah", but she never felt that doing a movie for the web would be any less than a theatrical high. The film also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir among others.

