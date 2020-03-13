Kiara Advani Shares How 'Kabir Singh's' Preeti Hasn't Left Her, Talks About 'Guilty' Prep

Kiara Advani, who shot to fame post the success of Kabir Singh, is considered as one of the finest actors to have graced Bollywood in recent times. Be it her stellar onscreen performances or bold statements in her interviews, actor Kiara Advani has time and again impressed masses. Recently, Kiara Advani opened up on her character Preeti not leaving her and also decoded her preparation for her recently released film Guilty. Here are all the details.

Kiara decodes her preparation for Guilty; speaks about Preeti

During a media interaction, Kiara Advani, who received immense appreciation for her performance in Guilty, spoke about her character Preeti from the film, Kabir Singh. Kiara revealed that the character has received immense love and joked that it has kind of become her middle name. Adding to the same, Kiara remarked that she considers herself lucky, as the character was offered to her around a good time. Kiara also remarked that the character is not leaving her and that people still call her 'Lady Kabir Singh'. Adding to the same, Kiara confessed that she doesn't mind such jokes and revealed that the character still follows her.

Kiara also spoke about her character in the movie, Guilty. On being asked about one challenge she faced while playing Nanki, the actor revealed that the character she played in the film was very different from her personality and was extremely complex. Adding to the same, Kiara Advani revealed that she had to go through extensive preparatory sessions to get into the shoes of her character. Moreover, Kiara Advani added that she had met a rape victim, who revealed that it took her two years to open up to her best friend about the incident. Speaking about people coming out and conversing on changing society's perception about looking at rape victims, Kiara Advani remarked that rape is no longer a taboo but is a harsh reality.

What's next for Kiara?

Releasing in 2020, Kiara will be next seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, which chronicles the story of Indu who goes through a bad breakup and then explores love through online dating applications. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, Indoo Ki Jawani also stars the digital sensation, Mallika Dua in a prominent role. Advani will be seen along with Kartik Aaryan in the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

