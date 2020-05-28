Hrithik Roshan Reimagined As Thor During Lockdown Is The Laughter Medicine People Need

Actor Hrithik Roshan's quarantine diaries are all about spending time with his children and family. The actor has been spending time with his pet and often shares home pictures on his Instagram account. Amid the lockdown, Hrithik Roshan has been learning new skills and has also been indulging in some scrumptious meals. One of Hrithik Roshan's fans shared a hilarious meme that some people might relate to, take a look:

Hrithik Roshan reimagined as Thor in this meme

The meme is an edited picture of actor Hrithik Roshan as Thor, before and after the lockdown. The first image is of Thor, who is active and ready to face a challenge, while the second picture is of a man sitting on a couch eating. While many people have been posting pictures of all the dishes they are cooking, on their social media accounts, this meme was made in reference to that situation. Thor is an American superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character of Thor is played by actor Chris Hemsworth.

Check out some other hilarious memes made on actor Hrithik Roshan

The memes made on actor Hrithik Roshan are clippings from his movies. Some memes are made on his characters. In the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik Roshan is shown as a lonely man. The other meme is that from his movie Krissh, in which Hrithik Roshan played a superhero. Amid the lockdown, the meme reminds people to wear a mask while going out.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan gave two back to back hits last year. He played the role of a teacher in the film Super 30. The film Super 30 was based on a real-life hero Anand Kumar from Kota who tutors 30 students from financially weak backgrounds and prepares them for IIT. The film received critical appreciation. Hrithik Roshan was seen in another film War, along with actor Tiger Shroff. The film was a super hit film and crossed the ₹300 crores mark. War also went to become the highest-grossing film of 2019.

