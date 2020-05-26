Tara Sutaria Reveals How Her Upcoming Films Have Been Affected By COVID-19 Lockdown

Tara Sutaria is one of the new age actors in Bollywood. The SOTY2 actor was reportedly seen speaking to a leading news daily, where she talked about how several of her upcoming films were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

Tara Sutaria's upcoming films were affected by the pandemic

According to reports, Tara Sutaria recently spoke to a leading daily in an interview and revealed that she had a lot of projects on her plate that were meant to come out in 2020 and 2021. Reportedly, the actor said that there was no going back for her ever since she starred in Students of the Year 2. She was also set for the filming of her upcoming film Tadap. These reports state that the actor has also signed filmmaker Rohit Suri’s next project, which will be a sequel to Ek Villain and will feature actors like John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur.

She also had a lot of script reading sessions with these two actors. According to reports, both her upcoming films were to be released soon. One of her films, titled Tapad, will mark the acting debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty and he is very excited to enter in Bollywood. Reportedly, she also said that it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria. It is said to be the Hindi language of the Telugu box office hit film RX 100.

Reportedly, Tara Sutaria is in a relationship with Aadar Jain and the couple is often seen making the headlines as they have been spotted several times roaming around together in the city. They were last spotted at Armaan Jain’s wedding together. Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan, which also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra. The two actors were seen locking horns in the 2019 action thriller film. It was well-received by the fans and critics. In the film, Deshmukh played the role of a dwarf villain. It was the second time he played the role of a villain, the first being Ek Villain.

