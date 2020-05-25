Sayani Gupta Shares Her Views On COVID-19 Lockdown, Says Human Beings Needed To Slow Down

Actor Sayani Gupta has evidently impressed a number of audience members with her performance in series like Four More Shots Please and Inside Edge along with her appearance in the recent film Article 15. Ever since the coronavirus lockdown has been implemented in the country, actor Sayani Gupta has been vocal about how people need to support each other and get through these testing times with unity and strength. The actor also uses her social media platforms to raise voice towards issues relevant to today's scenario with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, the actor recently sat down with a news daily where she talked in detail about her views about the COVID-19 outbreak and how it has affected her life.

Sayani Gupta's views on COVID-19 outbreak

Sayani Gupta was speaking to a news daily in Mumbai where she revealed that she has always loved staying at home. She is currently spending time with herself as she nurtures and cares for her health while also indulging in various indoor activities. Sayani Gupta believes that human beings needed to slow down as they spend the majority of their time in a life full of hustle.

Sayani revealed furthermore that she is utilising all this free time to introspect about her life and make some definitive changes. Sayani Gupta has been working out, eating healthy, learning new recipes, engaging in dance routines and honing her painting skills during the coronavirus lockdown. She also stated that she wishes to continue to enjoy her 'me-time'.

Image courtesy - Sayani Gupta Instagram

Sayani Gupta also talked about how the coronavirus lockdown has brought Mumbai to a standstill, which hasn't been witnessed earlier for such a prolonged time. Sayani stated that the city never sleeps and rests down, even during terror attacks the train in the city ran and they never stopped. But looking at the situation now, Sayani shared that she feels someone has hit the pause button.

Sayani believes that it is Mother Earth's way of telling humans to take it easy or else a bigger crisis can come up. Whereas talking about relationships during the lockdown, Sayani shared that as people are not used to spending so much time with one another, it is becoming difficult for them to sustain their relationships now.

