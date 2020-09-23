Bhumi Pednekar Aka Dolly's 'unqualified Dating Advice' Includes Ice Creams & Chocolates

Bhumi Pednekar has had her latest release, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix. Recently released a video where she gives some 'unqualified advice' to her fans who sent their problems to her. Bhumi in her quirky and fun way tried to give them the advice that might ease their situations. Here's what this is about.

Bhumi's advice for her fans as Dolly from Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Bhumi Pednekar dropped an interactive video on her Instagram account where she took up her Dolly avatar from the Netflix movie. She hands out some 'unqualified advice' for her fans who have sent her their relationship problems. Adding a caption to the post, Bhumi wrote, "I said what I said….but you didn’t hear it from me ðŸ‘€" while Netflix's official page released the same video with the caption, "Any excuse to spend time with Bhumi is a good excuse. Thanks for the tips sis #DollyKitty".

In the video, the first question that Bhumi Pednekar was asked for advice was about a fan who wants to date their best friend's ex. But is worried how do they break the news to the best friend. The actor suggested that ice cream might help cushion the blow and break the news while sharing a tub of ice cream.

The next question asked to Bhumi Pednekar was that her fan is about to meet the parents of their partner and is very nervous. What advice Bhumi has for them. Bhumi suggested that even though she has never been in this kind of situation, she finds it very "scary" and "overwhelming".

She asked the person to research the parents on social media and get to know their likes and dislikes and carry a box of chocolates or sweets. She also advised to be confident and have a sibling or best friend on speed dial for a quick confidence boost.

The next question, according to Bhumi Pednekar is very important and it is about what is the best way to end a relationship with a person. Bhumi begins by asking "don't be shady" by breaking up over texts or emails, DMs or through friends. She asks them to go and convey the news one on one. According to her, "honesty is the best policy and it always works wonders" and one should just go and tell the truth. This was followed by a couple of more questions. Watch the video here:

In other news, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead roles along with Vikrant Massey and Kubbra Sait in supporting roles. The movie released on Netflix on September 18, 2020, after being postponed for almost a year. The movie is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava and bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji films banner.

