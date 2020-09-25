Pakistan's FIA Charges 49 Journalists Under Draconian PECA, Activists Lash Out

Launching a massive crackdown against freedom of the press in Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered cases against 49 journalists and social media activists under the country's draconian cybercrime law -- PECA.

"Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists call upon the Pakistan Government to withdraw the cases against journalists and social media activists otherwise there will be countrywide protests," said Journalist Mubashir Zaidi, who took to Twitter to call out the Pakistan government, listing some of the top critics of the government that had been charged under the cybercrime law.

Pakistan's controversial cybercrime law

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan is a controversial piece of legislation that slaps charges, seditious in nature under the garb of cybercrime law. It has long been criticised by the activists for attempting to muzzle widespread criticism and shun the citizen's right to expression. Recently it was amended to charge citizens with sedition if they attempt to criticise the Pakistan military.

The new Bill criminalizing criticism of the army is a fascist attempt by the military to transform Pakistan into North Korea, where none can question its wrongdoing/ criminality; where impunity for it is written in law. I warn ALL parliamentarians against even THINKING about it. — Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) September 16, 2020

As the Imran Khan-led government continues to muzzle journalists, Sherry Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader and former Leader of Opposition, slammed the move calling it a "blatant attempt" to muzzle "independent voices in the media". "Condemn this blatant attempt to muzzle independent voices in the media. The pretence is over. This government is now using every tool to coerce, intimidate and censor the press in Pakistan...It is tainting the very name of democracy," said the PPP leader in a tweet.

Imran Khan's recent crackdown on journalists grabbed international attention after a journalist named Matiullah Jan was abducted in broad daylight outside a Pakistan court back in July. Jan had been critical of Pakistan's military establishment. Under pressure, the 'unknown' suspects released him hours later.

Human Rights organisations lash out

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has strongly condemned the action of the PTI government slamming it for misusing the FIA to curb political dissent. Amnesty International South Asia also came down heavily on the country calling the PECA a 'draconian law'.

HRCP is alarmed by the news in circulation that the FIA is registering cases against 49 #journalists and social media activists under #PECA regulations. We demand that the state refrain from such action and stop using the FIA to curb political #dissent. — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) September 24, 2020

Pakistan: Intimidating journalists through the draconian Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act is the latest and most brazen attack on freedom of expression in the country. We call upon authorities to withdraw these charges immediately. #JournalismIsntACrime — Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) September 24, 2020

Pakistan ranks extremely low on the World Press Freedom Index occupying the 145th position out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders's (RSF) 2020 World Press Freedom Index. The country has dropped three places from its rank in 2019.

(With Agency Inputs)

