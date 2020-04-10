Hrithik Roshan Spills The Beans On Stardom, Says It Comes With 'a Small Price'

Known as the 'Greek God' of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has also gone on to showcase his versatility with every film and performance. Be it playing a determined mathematician in Super 30 or a sleek spy in War, Hrithik Roshan has time and again enticed his fans with his realistic act on screen. In an older interview with an entertainment daily, Hrithik Roshan was quipped on whether high stardom comes with a 'price tag.'

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Highest-grossing Action Drama Films To Binge-watch

To this, Hrithik Roshan said that the price is that you have to bear responsibility. Hrithik Roshan also added how he as a celebrity has to bear social responsibility. Hrithik Roshan also said that celebs have to be accountable for things they say.

Also Read: Coronavirus Social-Distancing: Hrithik, Varun, Dia, Rajkummar Urge People To Stay Home

Hrithik Roshan revealed that stardom comes with a price

Hrithik Roshan added that celebrities also have to sacrifice some of their privacy. Hrithik Roshan said that stardom definitely comes with a price but it can also be used for many good things. Hrithik Roshan further spoke that there are a lot of things that a celeb loses or gains on his or her journey to achieve stardom.

The actor reportedly said that there should not be any cause to complain even if the celebrity has a small price to pay on the path to achieve stardom. Hrithik was also quipped on how does he handle all the attention which comes his way. To this, the Kaabil actor said that he takes every situation as an opportunity.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Helps Workers In Frontline Of The Coronavirus Outbreak By Donating Masks

The actor also said that one cannot fight what is happening so the right thing to do is get on top of it and try to control it. Hrithik said that if one is successful in achieving that, they tend to become a stronger and a better person. The War actor also spoke about the changing content in the industry which has also led him to experiment with diverse roles.

Hrithik Roshan spoke about the changing content in the industry

Hrithik added that the change is because the viewers are detecting the content now. He called the change in the content as more real and something with which the people can relate. He also added that how in the performances too, the melodrama has gone and the acting has become extremely real.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.