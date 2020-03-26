Hrithik Roshan Helps Workers In Frontline Of The Coronavirus Outbreak By Donating Masks

The coronavirus outbreak is evidently one of the biggest challenges faced by the entire world. Globally, people are working round the clock in order to keep the coronavirus cases from rising to an exponential number. Various people like doctors, nurses, caretakers and sanitation workers have been working on the frontline tirelessly in India in order to keep the coronavirus outbreak from costing thousands of lives, as witnessed in other countries. Now in this fight against an invisible enemy, actor Hrithik Roshan has also tried to help the people working on the ground every day by donating N95 and FFP3 masks.

Hrithik Roshan donates FFP3 and N95 masks

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter recently and announced that he will be giving away N95 and FFP3 masks for BMC workers and other caretakers. Hrithik also expressed that the safety of the people working on the frontline is very important during these testing times. Check out Hrithik Roshan's tweet below -

In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers... 1/2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

The actor also thanked the cabinet minister of Maharashtra for allowing him to support the people working on the frontlines. Besides this, Hrithik Roshan also expressed that it is people's duties to help out others in whatever capacity they can amidst the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the actor had also posted a video where he shared tips to stay safe from the contraction of COVID-19 virus.

Help stop the spread. There are simple steps to be followed . ये हम सबकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। #COVIDー19 #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/v0jZth8xF1 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 24, 2020

