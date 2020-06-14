Hrithik Roshan's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Other Movies All About Friendship

Movies based on friendships are generally considered some of the most loved themes among the audience. Bollywood movies have shown friendship in many different ways to date. Actor Hrithik Roshan has also been a part of many movies that talked about friends and relationships. Take a look at a few of his movies that explored the theme of friendship.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a perfect salute to friendship. The film is a journey of three friends who go on a road trip and face the different situations of life together. The film has Hrithik Roshan playing the role of a successful investment banker, Abhay Deol portraying the character of a wealthy businessman, and Farhan Akhtar can be seen essaying the role of a writer from a modest background. All three have different backgrounds and contrasting personalities. However, despite these differences, they are the best of friends who want to be with each other in every situation.

Koi...Mil Gaya

Koi Mil Gaya is still remembered as one of the most popular science fiction films of Bollywood. The movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in leading roles deals with an extraordinary tale of an alien and his friendship with a human. Hrithik Roshan, who played the character of Rohit, has a gang that includes his best friends and their roles are significant in Rohit's life journey. The movie is known for its fantastic storyline, which allowed the audience to enjoy something which they had not seen before. The plot of the movie revolves Rohit Mehra and how his life changes when an alien enters his life under mysterious circumstances. The film is considered as a game-changer in Hrithik Roshan's acting career.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is a romantic-comedy film released in the year 2002. The film revolves around a love story between three friends who get separated at a young age but meet later in life. The movie also showcases a love triangle between the characters Raj, Pooja and Tina played by Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and Karena Kapoor Khan respectively. The film is directed by Kunal Kohli who also contributed to the story of the film. The audience loved the hit movie, and even its songs became an instant hit. The movie was bankrolled by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

