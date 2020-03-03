Hrithik Roshan Advised Tiger Shroff Not To Act Like Him During The Shoot Of 'War'

Hrithik Roshan is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. He has worked in various films and has entertained his fans over the years. Not only fans take inspiration from Hrithik but also few celebrities are inspired by the actor. Tiger Shroff has also said that he has been inspired by Hrithik Roshan. They both recently worked together in the movie War. During the shoot of the movie, Tiger Shroff also learned quite a few things from Hrithik Roshan. Take a look at what Hrithik Roshan told Tiger Shroff during the shoot.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Shares His Mantra On How To Solve Life Problems And Remain Positive

Hrithik Roshan advised Tiger Shroff

While they were shooting for the movie War, Hrithik Roshan asked Tiger Shroff to not act like he does and to not repeat his actions. Hrithik also mentioned that he learned this thing from Tiger Shroff's father, Jackie Shroff. Tiger Shroff did as Hrithik told him to and the scene went perfect. Tiger Shroff also said that he was blessed to get an opportunity to work with Hrithik. Hrithik also talked about people who are trying to compete with each other in the race of who is better and who is not.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Has Lent His Voice To Quite A Few Songs, Can You Guess Them?

He said that people should stop competing and start being different from others. He also learned this from his elders and he thinks that this is the best advice for those celebrities who are stuck in competing with each other. Hrithik and Tiger's movie War set the record for the highest-opening day collection made by a Bollywood film in India. It earned ₹475 crores at the box office and had a budget of 150 crores for the film.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Raises The Temperature With These Sizzling Photoshoots

The #War movie is a record in itself.

The Song, Action, move, Thrills and a special location of this film are very appealing, which makes this film different.

Really, I have not seen such a film before.

I pray that the this film is an all time Blockbuster.#TigerShroff #War pic.twitter.com/BAiOEssUe7 — Rohit Kumar (@RohitKu271) October 6, 2019

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's Most Underrated Songs That Deserve A Place In Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.