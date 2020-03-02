Hrithik Roshan's Most Underrated Songs That Deserve A Place In Your Playlist

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most renowned actors in Bollywood. The roles that he portrayed in movies like Jodhaa Akbar, Super 30, Koi Mil Gaya, and War, are amongst some of his best works. The actor has always proved his versatility in his movies and amazing depictions. Apart from his superb acting, the reason for the outstanding success of some of his films also goes to other departments like songs and choreography. While some of Hrithik songs were chartbusters, there were also some songs that are quite underrated. Below, we have compiled a list of some of his most underrated songs that deserve a place in your song playlist-

Also read | Hrithik Roshan Sure Knows How To Express Gratitude Towards Team | See Pics

Hrithik Roshan's underrated songs that you must hear

Baware

Baware song was from the movie Luck By Chance which was Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut. This song was sung by the famous singers Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa. The movie Luck By Chance did an average business at the box-office. The song Baware was also underrated. Baware is a must-watch song in the list of Hrithik Roshan’s underrated songs.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan's Top Movies You Must Watch

Yaadein

Yaddien is a soulful song. Sunidhi Chauhan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Mahalakshmi Iyer were the artists who sung this title track for the movie Yaadein. The movie was released in 2001 and did average business at the BO.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan's Most Enduring Memory From 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Party Songs That Are A Must-add To Your Music Playlist

Basanti No Dance

Basanti No Dance song is from a popular film which released in the year 2019. This song is from the movie Super 30, which is one of the best movies based on our existing education system. This song was sung by four artists together namely, Divya Kumar, Chaitally Parmar, Janardan Dhatrak, and Prem Areni. It is one of the must-listen underrated songs of Hrithik Roshan.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan Is 'looking For A Storm' In Dubai, Tiger Shroff Says He Himself Is One

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.