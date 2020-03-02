Hrithik Roshan Has Lent His Voice To Quite A Few Songs, Can You Guess Them?

Hrithik Roshan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. The actor has appeared in various movies and was last seen in the movie War. The movie had also set a record for the highest opening day collection made by a Bollywood film in India. Hrithik has also sung in various movies. Let us take a look at a list of songs crooned by Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan's songs

Kites in the sky

Hrithik Roshan sang the song Kites in the sky alongside Suzanne D'Mello. The song is composed by Rajesh Roshan. The music video of the song features Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori.

Senorita

The song is one of the most popular ones from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The lead actors of the movie — Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol — sang the song. The official music video of the song has gained over 1.7 million views on YouTube. There is also a fan-made video with Spanish subtitles which has gained over 23 million views on YouTube.

One of the most Fav Song from Znmd #Senorita 6 YEARS OF CLASSIC ZNMD pic.twitter.com/pLc2Dijk10 — BHAUMIK SHAH🇮🇳 (@iBhaumiks) July 15, 2017

What a wonderful world

The song featured in the movie Guzaarish. The music of the song was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who planned to make a remixed version of the song. Speaking about the original song What a wonderful world, the song was written by Bob Thlele and George Weiss in 1968. What a wonderful world was originally sung by Louis Armstrong.

