Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's Banter On Taraka's Birthday Gets Fans Excited For War 2

Jr NTR, who is celebrating his 40th birthday today, received a special wish from Hrithik Roshan. They are rumoured to be coming together for War 2, which is reportedly directed by Ayan Mukerji. The RRR replied to Hrithik's birthday wish on Twitter on a lighter note, also hinting at War 2. In his reply, Jr NTR asked Hrithik to "rest well".

"Thank you sir for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak in the day today. You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi. See you soon!" tweeted Jr NTR.

Earlier in the day, Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish for Jr NTR read, "Happy Birthday Tarak! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace… until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (Happy birthday my friend)."

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to star in War 2?

Reportedly helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are rumoured to be sharing the screen space for the first time in the sequel of action-thriller War. Produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, Jr NTR might play an antagonist role in the film. A source close to the production shared with Pinkvilla, "While the final script is still being developed, Jr. NTR’s character in War 2 will have some negative shades, which will add an interesting layer to the overall story."

War 2 is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. It will be part of YRF's spy universe which includes blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger series, War and Pathaan.



Coming back to Jr NTR, the actor has thanked his family, friends, well-wishers and fellow fraternity members for making his day special with their birthday wishes. He has shared a post on his Instagram handle and in the caption, he wrote, "Grateful." Soon after he shared the post, his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt commented, "Happiest bday," followed by heart emoticons. Check out the post below:



Jr NTR will be next seen in Devara, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie marks Janhvi's debut in Tollywood. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the makers unveiled the first look of the actor on the eve of his birthday.