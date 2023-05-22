Vicky Kaushal Woos Sara Ali Khan In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's New Song Tere Vaaste

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan star together in the upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie is scheduled to release on June 2. Taking to their social media, the actors have shared a new song from the movie Tere Vaaste.

Opening with a montage of the lead actors grooving to the music, Tere Vaaste shares a glimpse of ‘Kapil and Somya’s dream life’. Kapil, played by Vicky Kaushal, sings the song with mushy lyrics for his wife in the movie, Somya, played by Sara Ali Khan. The 3-minute 2-second song features a fun version of the actors.

Tere Vaaste is the second song of the movie released after the romantic track Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. In comparison, Tere Vaste is a much faster and more upbeat song. The music video features the actors as newlyweds, dancing their hearts out with each other.

Singers Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi lent their voices to the song Tere Vaste. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. To premiere the song, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal travelled to Raj Mandir in Jaipur in early Monday (May 22) morning.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal movie trailer

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's trailer was launched on May 15. Vicky Kaushal will be essaying the role of Kapil, while Sara will portray the role of Somya. In the, over two-minute-long trailer, Kapil and Somya were seen trying to get through the issues in their marriage.

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Scheduled to release on June 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a Hindi language movie. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is a family entertainer and stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time.