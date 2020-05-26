Hrithik Roshan Was Convinced For A Week To Sport Short Hair In 'War', Says Hairstylist

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer, War was one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film broke several box office records and achieved newer standards of action in Bollywood. Many fans were also in awe of Hrithik Roshan’s beefed-up look along with his salt-and-pepper hairstyle. In a recent live chat on social media, Hrithik Roshan’s hairstylist for War, Aalim Hakim revealed how he convinced the actor for it.

How was Hrithik Roshan convinced for short hairstyle in War?

In a live candid talk on social media, celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim spoke at length about how he convinced Hrithik Roshan to sport the short hairstyle in War. While talking about the same, Aalim Hakim added: "In War, it was very difficult for me to convince Hrithik to go for a short hair as both him and the director (Siddharth Anand) wanted long hair".

Aalim Hakim also revealed that it took him almost a week to convince Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand to go for a shorter hairstyle.

Aalim Hakim said, "We did try some extensions with long hair for the film, we clicked some pictures. The director was happy with that but then I was adamant". He added, “I believed Kabir had to look sharp in the film”. Aalim Hakim then shared how it was Hrithik Roshan who suggested that his character could have a salt-and-pepper look in the film.

Hrithik Roshan was of the opinion that since Kabir is an experienced guy, a salt-and-pepper look would add some maturity to the character’s overall look. Aalim Hakim also said, "This, I was completely against, but when I did it, everyone who was present in the room, loved it. That’s why I’m saying it’s about mutual understanding, listening to each other, and what is best for the character".

War featured Hrithik Roshan in the role of Kabir, a rogue RAW agent and the film revolves around his character and his protegee, Khalid. The movie follows the story of how they turn against each other but then come together for a national mission. War is often considered as Hrithik Roshan’s biggest hit at the box office until now. War also starred Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film also marked Bang Bang! director Siddharth Anand's second collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

