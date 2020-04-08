Hrithik Roshan's Customised Mercedes-Benz V-class Oozes Luxury And Refinement

Hrithik Roshan has established himself as one of the top actors in the industry today. However, not many of them know that he is also an automobile enthusiast. Hrithik Roshan owns an enviable lineup of cars — Mercedes-Maybach, Rolls Royce Ghost, Mini Cooper S, Range Rover and many more. He has recently added a new member to this collection.

ALSO READ | Popular Cars In Bollywood: Check Out The Best Cars In Bollywood Songs

Hrithik Roshan treats himself to the latest Mercedes-Benz V-class car

The enviable Mercedes-Benz V-class cars were launched in India last year. Some of the proud owners of the car include celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, etc. According to various reports, Hrithik Roshan wanted the new car to be customised according to his tastes.

ALSO READ | Here's What Suzanne Khan And Hrithik Roshan's Combined Net Worth Amounts To

Hrithik Roshan was reportedly so invested in getting every detail about his latest car right that he even decided the foam density. The seats of the actor’s latest car are build to suit his body posture and style. It reportedly took Hrithik Roshan almost three long months to get his personalised car ready. According to reports, no change has been done on the outside.

On the work front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan had a blockbuster 2019 with films like Super 30 and War. The former was directed by Vikas Bahl. The film was a hit at the box office.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan On Action Movies: It's More Than Just Fist Fighting And Blowing Cars

However, War saw Hrithik Roshan don the role of a former RAW agent, Kabir who is hunted down by his protégée Khalid. The film was an enormous hit at the box office and reportedly even crossed the ₹400 crore mark. The film broke many records and became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Hrithik Roshan has not signed on for any new projects until now. He is currently quarantining with his sons at their Mumbai house. The actor regularly takes to social media to update his fans about his well-being.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's Movies In Which He Delivered Some Fantastic Stunts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.