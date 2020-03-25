Hrithik Roshan's Best Dialogues As Rohan From The Film 'Kaabil'

Hrithik Roshan has delivered some of the most remarkable movies in Bollywood. Be it a romantic love story or an action and crime drama, the actor has churned out several hits. Kaabil is one such movie of Hrithik and it received great reviews from the critics. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a blind man who seeks revenge from a corrupt politician and his brother for raping and killing his blind wife. The movie is written by Sanjay Masoomm and Vijay Kumar Mishra. The Sanjay Gupta directorial features Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, amongst others. Check out the best dialogues of Hrithik from the film.

Hrithik Roshan dialogues from Kaabil

Aadmi Ka Khud Pe Bharosa Uski Taqat Hoti Hai…Tum Aur Main...Hum Kamzor Nahi Hain.

Andhere Mein Agar Kisi Ka Saath Ho Na … Toh Andhera Kam Lag Sakta Hai.

Aisa Lag Raha Hai Ki Real Life Mein Bhi Do Negatives Positive Banne Jaa Raha Hai.

Tumne Meri Adhuri Zindagi Ko Pura Kiya Hai.

Humari Zindagi Se Zyada Andhera To Aapke Law And Order Mein Hai.

Yeh Khel Unhone Shuru Kiya Tha … Tamasha Aap Logon Ne Dekha … Khatam Main Karoonga.

Bas Ek Baat Aur… Iss Game Mein… Koi Lifeline Nahi Hogi Sir.

Aapki Ankhen Toh Khuli Rahegi Sir Par Aap Kuch Dekh Nahi Payege… Aapke Kaan Khule Rahege Par… Aap Kuch Sunn Nahi Payege… Aap Ka Munh Khula Rahega Par Aap Kuch Bol Nahi Payege…Aur Sabse Badi Baat Sir… Aap Sab Kuch Samjh Jaoge….Par Aage Kisi Ko Samjha Nahi Payege.

Ab Toh Meri Zindagi Ka Makshad Bhi Yahin Hai.. Ki Main Itna Kabil Ban Sakun Ki Tumhara Har Sapna Pura Kar Paaun.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War which also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie broke many box office records in 2019. However, he has yet not made any announcements for his upcoming projects and films. But, according to a report on a leading entertainment website, he was approached for a remake of the movie Satte Pe Satta.

