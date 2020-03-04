Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' & Other Films Which Feature Protagonist With Visual Impairment

It is a known fact that Bollywood has delivered some of the most remarkable movies in the film industry. It shares a wide range of genres, from romantic love stories to action and crime drama, Bollywood has churned out several hits. Presenting the protagonist with visual impairment is one such unique plot line some Bollywood films have followed. Let's take a look at films that have featured the protagonist as a blind.

Kaabil

Kaabil revolves around the life of a blind man who seeks revenge from a corrupt politician and his brother for raping and killing his blind wife. The movie is written by Sanjay Masoomm as well as Vijay Kumar Mishra. The movie is directed by Sanjay Gupta and it stars Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy amongst others. The movie released on January 25, 2017.

Andhadun

Andhadun is considered as one of Ayushmann Khurrana’s finest films in Bollywood till date. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the leading roles. Andhadhun chronicles the story of a 'blind' pianist, played by Ayushmann, who witnesses a series of mysterious events and gets involved in a crime he knows nothing about.

Aankhen

Aankhen, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, a heist-thriller film directed by Vipul Shah and produced by Gaurang Doshi, is an all-time classic film. The film released in 2002, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal. The film deals with the story of a man who has spent all his life working for a bank. And later when he gets fired, he plans to take revenge by having the bank robbed by three blind men so that no one suspects them.

Black

Black is one of the iconic films of the early 20s. It is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie rotates around the life of a blind and deaf girl played by Rani Mukerji and her relationship with her teacher essayed by Amitabh Bachchan. The film seized national awards for the best actor and best feature film.

Fanaa

The romantic-thriller film was directed by Kunal Kohli. Kajol played the character of a young Kashmiri blind girl who falls in love with a tour guide on a trip to New Delhi. Kajol won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her strong performance. Fanaa also stars Aamir Khan.

