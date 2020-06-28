5 Turning Points In Hrithik Roshan's Career That Made Him The Superstar He Is Today

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He has portrayed a variety of characters on the silver screen and is hailed by fans for his dancing prowess. After assisting his father Rakesh Roshan in direction for several years, the actor made his Bollywood debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai back in the year 2000. Since then the actor has spent over 20 years in the film industry and has now become one of the highest-paid actors of the industry.

Turning Point

After Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Hrithik appeared in movies like Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Yaadein which failed to mint money at the box office. However, his performance in 2001 ensemble melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a massive success at the cinema houses. However, the movie was again followed by several poorly received films like Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon & more.

The 2003 science fiction movie Koi… Mil Gaya is considered to be the turning point of his career, as it was one of the biggest hits of his career. Hrithik Roshan has gardened several accolades for his performance in Koi… Mil Gaya and its sequel Krrish and Krrish 3. The actor also went on to gain much appreciation for his stint in the 2006 adventure movie Dhoom. After Koi… Mil Gaya, Hrithik’s career graph drastically boomed.

Be it the role of a superhero, an emperor, an antagonist or a lover, Hrithik Roshan portrayed them all effortlessly. The actor has essayed several unconventional roles on the silver screen. In the 2008 historical romance Jodhaa Akbar, he played the role of Mughal emperor Akbar. On the other hand, he was also seen as a quadriplegic in the 2010 film Guzzarish.

This decade added a few more exceptional movies in his kitty like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Super 30, Kaabil and more. His latest action release War became one of the highest-grossing movies of his career. Apart from acting, Hrithik Roshan is an exceptional dancer too, he has also judged the television dance show Just Dance. He is one of the major style icons of Bollywood, from endorsing brands to launching his own clothing line the actor has done it all.

