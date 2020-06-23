Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'War': 5 Reasons To Watch The Action-thriller

War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana was among the most successful films of 2019. Made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crores, this YRF action-thriller was the most anticipated film last year. Post, the cinematic release of War, directed by Siddharth Anand, fans and critics were in awe of this Hrithik Roshan flick for various reasons. However, if you're yet to watch it, here are some reasons that make this film a must-watch:

Reasons To Watch Hrithik-Tiger Starrer War

1. Hrithik Roshan Back In His Element

The biggest factor which makes War so exciting is the very fact that Hrithik Roshan after many many years is playing a grey character. As per the teaser and trailer of the thriller movie, Hrithik Roshan in War turns rogue, from being part of the defence personnel to a secret agent who is on a deadly mission. The superstar worked tirelessly on his fitness and muscular physique for War, and his sheer hard-work is visible in every shot he's in.

2. Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan share screen space

Like Hrithik, Tiger Shroff is another actor who is known for his fitness. Tiger shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War for the first time. The camaraderie between both these dashing actors is a major USP of the movie. Shroff's performance also received high praise from critics.

3. High-octane action sequences

Both Tiger and Hrithik Roshan have done some breathtaking action sequences in the film. War is packed with hard-hitting chase scenes, shot in stunning locations across the globe. The makers of the movie roped in International giants like Andy R Armstrong and Mr Oh to direct the action scenes. Andy R Armstrong and Mr Oh have worked in movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Charlie’s Angels.

4. Thrilling storyline

Another major reason for you to watch War is its riveting storyline. It is an action thriller that manages to keep the audience at the edge of their seats. It also has several twists and turns that make the film extremely entertaining.

5. Smashing music

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan featured in the song titled Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. This track is a visual treat as both these dancers gave a memorable performance in the music video. Apart from that, the entire music album of War is refreshing and new. The Ghungroo song topped radio charts over weeks.

