Hrithik Roshan’s 'Krrish' Ticks 14 Years, Fans Celebrate India’s ‘first’ Superhero Flick

Hrithik Roshan's superhero flick Krrish ticked 14 years on June 23, 2020. On the occasion, netizens could not help but celebrate this milestone of the film and also thanked Hrithik for giving them India's first superhero. For the unversed, the film was helmed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan. It also starred Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha in pivotal roles.

Krrish was touted to be a sequel to the 2003 cult film Koi Mil Gaya. Reportedly, the movie was made with a budget of Rs 40 crores and managed to mint Rs 120 crores at the box office. Here is how the fans celebrated 14 years of the film on their social media.

Netizens celebrated the 14 years of Krrish

One of the fans celebrated the 14 years of the film by sharing a tweet that had the posters of the movie. The fan also thanked Hrithik along with Rakesh Roshan for awakening the 'inner power' of the fans through this movie. The fan credited the movie for helping everyone realize that there exists a superhero in all of us. Take a look at her tweet.

On this day, that year we got our very own and most loved SUPERHERO OF INDIA #KRRISH

Thank you @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N for awakening our inner power and inspiring us with the belief that there's a Superhero in each one of us. #14YearsOfKrrish #krrishturns14 pic.twitter.com/ykVePbADMB — 𝓗𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓴 ♥️ 𝓝𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪 (@iNisha) June 23, 2020

Another fan also touted the film to be something which India had never witnessed before. The fan mentioned how India got its first superhero through this film. She also went on to call the movie a pure genius.

On this day in 2006, India witnessed something never before - the rise of the country's first ever Superhero - Krrish. It's been 14 years and this film is pure genius. 😊

Celebrating #14YearsOfKrrish today - all day long! 😍#HrithikRoshan #krrish pic.twitter.com/q2kpD1sq8e — Rupali #HBDRavi 😀 (@KrazyGal92) June 23, 2020

A netizen also hailed the superhero film to be an 'emotion' amongst the fans. The fan also shared a tweet that read that the movie was released in 1000 prints and five languages simultaneously.

India's most successful Superhero #Krrish was released today.

It's not just a feeling it's an emotion. #14YearsOfKrrish pic.twitter.com/uCZTAp2e6V — 🔰Crazy Anand 😷 (@AnandHR_Odia) June 23, 2020

A fan also went on a trip down the memory lane while sharing 14 years of the movie. The fan stated that he was extremely excited to watch the film for the first time. He also wrote the reason behind this was that the movie starred his favorite actor, Hrithik in the main role.

I still remember how Excited I was when #Krrish was released



Because it's the movie of my Favourite Actor

That too Releasing on my Birthday 🤩😍❤️



That feeling of watching Movie of India's First Super Hero😍🔥🔥#14YearsOfKrrish #krrishturns14 @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/E4P13YZfBb — Ӈ ǟ ʀ ֆ ɦ (@1amH4rshBhatt) June 23, 2020

Hrithik Roshan had suffered a mishap on the sets

Another fan also mentioned a shocking revelation regarding the movie. He wrote that when Hrithik jumped off a clock tower in Singapore, one of the cables broke which caused the actor to fall from 50 feet. But fortunately, he ended up falling on a shop's canopy. The actor did not sustain any injury and continued to shoot despite this mishap. Take a look at the tweet.

When @iHrithik jumped off a clock tower in Singapore for an action scene, one of the cables broke, causing him to fall 50 feet, though he landed safely on a shop's canopy. He sustained no injury and continued to shoot for #Krrish.@RakeshRoshan_N @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/JbQtckca3U — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) June 23, 2020

