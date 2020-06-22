Hrithik Roshan Posts Adorable 'sleepwalking' Video Of Son Hridaan, Calls It 'multitasking'

Cuteness alert! Hrithik Roshan, on father's Day Sunday, shared an adorable video on Instagram which will definitely put a smile on your face and make your heart melt. The video, taken at 3 AM at Colombo airport, takes you on a walk with Hrithik's younger son Hridaan who can be seen 'sleepwalking' while holding onto the actor's hand.

Hrithik, at one point in the video, chuckles at his son's condition and says, “Sleepwalking… Eyes are shut but the body is balancing on its own.”

He captioned the post and revealed that he had told his sons that he wasn't going to pick them up in his arms. He wrote, "Throwback to the day I learnt the true meaning of multitasking. #justanotherdayinadadslife #walkandsleep (Poor guys, my rule was no matter what, I wasn’t going to pick them up. We all had to walk it on our own.). #Fatheronthejob #24/7 #selfreliance #independent #teachtolearn #brave #strong #resilience #keeplearning #staycurious".

While under lockdown, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan moved in with him to co-parent their sons. The duo frequently shared posts from their lockdown activities together on social media. Sussanne had posted a lovely candid photo of Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridaan chilling in their balcony, spending some quality time.

Hrithik and Sussanne are childhood sweethearts who got married in the year 2000 around the time of Hrithik Roshan's Bollywood debut. They separated in 2013 and their divorce was finalised in 2014. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have been on great terms since then and has often had each other's backs. While at Hrithik Roshan's home during the COVID lockdown, Sussanne Khan, who is an interior designer by profession, has also shared many pictures of her workstation.

What's next for Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan who recently clocked in 20 years in Bollywood was last seen in the superhit action drama film War and the Anand Kumar biopic Super 30. The actor has reportedly started prep for the upcoming fourth installation of the Krrish franchise which will be directed by his father, veteran director Rakesh Roshan.

