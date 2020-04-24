Unseen Pic Of The Day: Cute Baby Alert! Can You Guess Who Is This Superstar?

It is truly a delightful feeling when a throwback picture of your favourite Bollywood celebrity surfaces. These pictures also take one down the memory lane. Talking of these celebs, the adorable picture of the baby given below is none other than of Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan is looking super cute as a baby in this throwback picture

The picture has a baby Hrithik Roshan striking a pose with his sister Sunanina Roshan. A baby Hrithik can be seen sporting a thoughtful look and seems to be looking on to something. However, it is Hrithik Roshan's adorable cheeks and lovely eyes which is further adding to the cuteness of the picture.

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan is also making way for an endearing sight as she is donning an infectious smile with her curly hair to topple that. Check out the lovely throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan shared a beautiful anniversary wish for his parents

Recently, in what can be termed as a sweet gesture, Hrithik Roshan shared a special wedding anniversary wish for his parents' 49th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Hrithik Roshan, who is currently under self-quarantine with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan along with their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, is away from his parents and all his close relatives. However, on the happy occasion, Hrithik shared a few special videos and also dedicated a post to his parents, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

The video had the War actor sharing a video of his family dancing while on vacation. He also shared another video of one of their group video calls to celebrate the special day. In the last one, Hrithik along with Sussanne and their kids can be seen singing for his parents while the Bang Bang actor plays the tune on the keyboard. Check out the anniversary wish by Hrithik Roshan.

