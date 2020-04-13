Hrithik Roshan Shares Father Rakesh Roshan's Workout Video, Says 'he Is An Inspiration'

Hrithik Roshan is a fitness enthusiast and inspires his followers with posts on workout regimes. Recently, Roshan took to his social media handle and posted a video, which featured his father Rakesh Roshan. Read on to know more about this Rakesh Roshan workout video and what the War actor has to say about it:

ALSO READ | Bunty And Jojo Have A Fun Banter 'Sacred Games' Style Amid COVID-19 Lockdown



Hrithik Roshan on his father's workout regime

On April 13, 2020, Hrithik Roshan took to his official social media handle and posted a video that featured his father Rakesh Roshan. In the video, Roshan, who is 70 years old, is seen working out effortlessly. He has an entire workout routine set for himself and pulls it off, with weights. Roshan captioned the video saying, "Alone. But at it !..@rakesh_roshan9

#70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool😎 .

This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else. My daily dose. Give him a shout guys."

ALSO READ | 'We Must Understand & Follow The New Rule': Arjun Kapoor On Coronavirus Prevention Mask



On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the action flick War, playing the role of Kabir Dhaliwal. The film also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. In the film, Tiger Shroff played dual roles. War went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the decade. Directed and written by Siddharth Anand, the film was released on October 2, 2019.

ALSO READ | Malayalam Actor Indrans Stitches Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Watch Video



ALSO READ | Milap Zaveri Talks About Satyameva Jayate 2's Schedule And Theme For The Third Part



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.