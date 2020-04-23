Hrithik Roshan Sings & Plays Happy Wedding Anniversary Song For Parents On Piano; Watch

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan shared wedding anniversary wishes for his parents' 49th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The actor, who is currently under self-quarantine with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, is away from his parents and close relatives. Through his social media accounts, Hrithik shared a few special videos and dedicated a post to his parents, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

The War actor shared a video of his family dancing while on vacation along with another one of their group video call to celebrate the special day. In the last one, Hrithik, Sussanne and their kids sing for his parents while the Bang Bang actor plays the tune on the keyboard.

He captioned the post, "The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors ! Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020. #familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs #49years".

Hrithik Roshan has always been awestruck by his parents and often finds motivation through their inspiring activities. While under lockdown, he has shared videos of his father Rakesh Roshan's workout regime and expressed his awe through the caption. Recently, he shared a video of 70-year-old Rakesh Roshan doing weight training exercises at home and captioned it, "This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else . My daily dose . Give him a shout guys.".

