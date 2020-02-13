Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About The Time He Got Nervous While Filming 'Super 30' Climax

Hrithik Roshan made it big last year with two Box-Office hit releases, which include War and Super 30. Both the films were critically acclaimed and went on to amass a huge fan following. Recently, the actor was seen talking about the time when he was super nervous while shooting a climax of one of his 2019 films.

Read on to know more about what the actor has to say:

Hrithik Roshan talks about the time when he was really nervous while shooting

Talking about his acting and the film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan, on a talk-show, stated that he came across an abstract thought after Kaabil. He stated that there was a paradigm shift and he was totally acting on his instincts. He would let his body perform however it wanted.

This was when he started delving deep into the art of method acting. The Kaabil actor talked about the scenes from the film Super 30 and revealed that he had stated method acting and left the part behind, where he used to know what he was about to do. Hrithik further said that he was really very nervous while shooting the climax scene of the film.

It was raining that day, and he stated that he wanted the shoot to be cancelled, just like it used to happen with school-going children. The actor was scared thinking about his acting skills and was worried if the required emotions will come out or not.

Anand Kumar was also present at the set of the film, and it made Hrithik Roshan all the more nervous. But he managed to give three to four takes and it worked for the best.

