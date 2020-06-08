From 'Krrish' To 'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan's Movies With A Compelling Message

Hrithik Roshan's ability to sink into the teeth of his characters effectively with every film has always made him stand a class apart from his contemporaries. Either by pushing himself into broadening his horizons for a role or giving a social message with the help of the storyline, Hrithik Roshan has not shied away from doing it all. Some of the movies which Hrithik Roshan has been a part of always gave a unique message to the audience. Here are some of the movies of Hrithik Roshan that had a powerful message for everyone to see and learn.

Hrithik Roshan's films which had a profound message

Krrish

The Hrithik Roshan starrer superhero flick Krrish was much more than just an action movie. Krrish was a film with a heart that made the audience connect with it more. Hrithik Roshan as 'Krrish' inspired fans to channel their own superhero.

Krrish taught one that even without any superpowers, a black swanky costume or mask, one can fight all the obstacles in their life in adverse circumstances. The Hrithik Roshan starrer also gave a powerful message that if one possesses the ability to help the humankind, they should always do it for the greater good. This 'human' side of the movie made fans connect with it on several levels.

ZNMD

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is still considered one of the most adored films of Hrithik Roshan. Barring the picturesque locals, fancy road trips, or the foot-tapping songs, the movie had a compelling message for everyone to hear. The film incidentally bore a message, especially for Hrithik's character.

The actor's character was shown as a person who has lost touch with 'life' after immersing himself in work until a road trip with his friends turns out to be a life-changing affair for him. The movie had one riveting message that life is too short to miss out on living it to the fullest. Needless to say, the execution of the movie to execute the same was wonderful to watch.

Super 30

The movie had the War actor essay the role of real-life mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar who had faced several obstacles to teaching the underprivileged students so that they can get into IIT. The movie was an extremely inspirational take on an individual going against all odds to do a selfless deed. The movie also gave another note-worthy message that only those who are truly deserving end up being successful in life rather than those who are just born into privileges.

