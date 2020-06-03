Hrithik Roshan Reveals The Reason Behind Extra Thumb Of Jaadu In 'Koi Mil Gaya'

The blockbuster film Koi Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta has garnered immense appreciation and love from the viewers. But what caught the attention of the fans was the extra thumb of the alien character Jaadu in the film. Recently, Hrithik made a shocking revelation and revealed the secret behind the extra thumb logic and its relevance in the film when asked by a fan.

Hrithik Roshan throws light on Koi Mil Gaya Jaadu's extra thumb

One of the users shared a post on Twitter where he wrote that recently he was watching the film all over again and he observed something weird in the film. He asked Hrithik about the reason behind Jaadu’s extra thumb to which the WAR actor was prompt enough to respond and mentioned that it was done purposely to establish a connection between two characters, Jaadu and Rohit. However, Hrithik also mentioned that they had to be extremely subtle about Jaadu’s extra thumb as it did not look as good as what they hoped it would. The actor also went ahead and revealed that the thumb was there for Rohit to feel familiar as Hrithik who plays the lead guy has an extra-thumb in real life.

Read: Tiger Shroff Wishes To Dance Behind Hrithik Roshan & Vaani Kapoor In 'War' Sequel

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Songs For All Moods: Bole Chudiyan For Weddings To Meherbaan For Lovers

Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a weird observation. Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to #Jadoo just like #RohitMehra (#HrithikRoshan), which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters? @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) June 2, 2020

Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend . Stay safe . https://t.co/IFjZk9yDry — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s Koi Mil Gaya was one of the biggest successes of 2003 and it led to the start of Krrish franchise. The flick revolves around Indian scientist Sanjay Mehra (Rakesh Roshan) is convinced life exists beyond the earth and manages to send a message into space. When at last he receives an answer, no one believes there may be aliens out there but Sanjay and his pregnant wife, Sonia, see a UFO at first hand. Following a car accident, Sanjay dies and Sonia has their son, Rohit Mehra (Hrithik Roshan) but as the boy grows physically, his mind remains that of a child.

Lately, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment of the superhero flick. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan who recently clocked in 20 years in Bollywood was last seen in the superhit action drama film War and the Anand Kumar biopic Super 30. The actor has reportedly started prep for the upcoming fourth installation of the Krrish franchise which will be directed by his father, veteran director Rakesh Roshan.

Read: Hrithik Roshan Feels Proud Of His Cousin Pashmina, Says 'films Or Not, You Are A Star'

Read: Ads Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal Face ASCI Flak

(Image credit: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.