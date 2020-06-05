Hrithik Roshan’s Unconventional Films That Won Many Hearts: 'Koi Mil Gaya' To 'Krrish'

Whether be it a movie that's all about aliens or playing a superhero who is on a mission to save humanity, Hrithik Roshan's unique choice of characters has always made him stand a class apart from his contemporaries. Hrithik Roshan has always attempted to present to his fans unconventional plot lines and movie characters. Here's taking a look at some of the unconventional stories that Hrithik Roshan was a part of.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Reveals The Reason Behind Extra Thumb Of Jaadu In 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Hrithik Roshan's movies which had unconventional plotlines

Koi Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan's sci-fi/alien flick deserves a mention in the list as it went on to become one of the first alien movies in Bollywood when it was released back in the year 2003. One of the main highlights of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mil Gaya was its unique storyline which gave the audience an opportunity to enjoy something which they had not seen before. The plot of Koi Mil Gaya revolved around a partially disabled boy Rohit Mehra essayed by Hrithik Roshan whose life changes overnight when an alien Jadu enters his life under mysterious circumstances.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Wishes To Dance Behind Hrithik Roshan & Vaani Kapoor In 'War' Sequel

Koi Mil Gaya proved to be different than a typical alien film. The Hrithik Roshan starrer was truly a film with a heart which also gave an important message to motivate oneself to rise beyond their adverse circumstances. Needless to say, Koi Mil Gaya also proved to be a game-changer in Hrithik Roshan's film career.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Talks About Being Adventurous; Says 'I Pride Myself On Being Outrageous'

Krrish

The superhero flick Krrish can be credited for being one of the first superhero movies in Bollywood. This Hrithik Roshan starrer made the fans identify their own 'superheroes' which reside inside them and was lauded for its unique plotline. A sequel to the movie Koi Mil Gaya, the film Krrish revolved around Krishna essayed by Hrithik who recognizes his superhuman powers and aims to use it to restore justice to humanity.

The Krrish franchise managed to strike a chord with the audience due to its powerful message coupled with the high octane action sequences. The Super 30 actor was also seen in a never seen before avatar which made the audience root for him as India's first superhero all over again. It is needless to say that the audiences are now waiting for Krrish 4 with bated breath.

Dhoom 2

In the second installment of the Dhoom franchise, the movie had all the elements of a typical cat and mouse chase robbery plotline. But this time, the film had Hrithik's character, 'Mr. A' pulling off some unique robberies as an antagonist either in trains or in museums which left the audience spellbound. If that was not enough, the actor's queen getup on the train or the statue getup inside the museum left the audience amazed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.