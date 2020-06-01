Hrithik Roshan's Songs For All Moods: Bole Chudiyan For Weddings To Meherbaan For Lovers

Be it essaying the role of a superhero, an antagonist, a friend or a lover, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has played them all effortlessly. The actor has strived hard to reach the stardom that he is enjoying today. Hrithik Roshan has been a part of many hit songs that are perfect for several moods be it happy or sad. From Bole Chudiyan to Bang Bang, here are different Hrithik Roshan songs for various occasions and moods.

Bole Chudiyan for wedding shenanigans

Bole Chudiyan is a hit song from the multi-starrer movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sonu Nigam, Amit Kumar, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy are the artists who worked on the song. In the movie, Bole Chudiyan features Kareena Kapoor expressing his love for Hrithik Roshan while attending the ritual of Karva Chauth. Since the release of the movie, Bole Chudiyan has become an integral part of India's wedding playlist. Bole Chudiyan is the perfect sangeet song.

Meherbaan for lovers

Meherbaan is a romantic number from the 2014 movie Bang Bang. This romantic number sees the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. According to fans, their chemistry was like a breath of fresh air. Hrithik and Katrina’s breezy presence in the song gave an exotic appeal to the soundtrack. Composes by Vishal-Shekhar, the song was sung by Ash King, Shilpa Rao and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Kitni Baatein for heartbreak

Kitni Baatein is a heart touching song from the movie Lakshya. The song features Preity Zinta as a War Journalist while Hrithik Roshan as an Army Lieutenant. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song was sung by Hariharan and Sadhana Sargam. The heart-wrenching song unveils how the two characters reunite after many years and are reminiscing the memories of their past.

Bang Bang for a lively party

Bang Bang is the title track and hit dance number from the movie of the same name. The peppy number was composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan. The song features Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif setting the dance floor on fire with their splendid dance moves. The electrifying chemistry between the duo in the song was lauded by many.

Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein for living life to the fullest

Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein is a hit song from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song is sung by D Cerejo, Clinton Cerejo and Loy Mendonsa. The lyrics of the song are about around how life should be enjoyed by everyone as it is given to us only once.

