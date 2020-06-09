Hrithik Roshan’s Acclaimed Movies Which Established These ‘firsts’ In Bollywood

Apart from being touted as the 'Greek God' of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has time and again also proved that he has mastered the art of versatility too when it comes to his performances. With each of his films, Hrithik Roshan believed in raising the bar of himself in terms of performances and also strived to give his fans something new on the plate. The actor also had an astounding choice when it came to scripts with some of his movies establishing some certain 'firsts in the industry. Here are some of the movies of Hrithik Roshan that gave the fans something new to explore along with a riveting message.

These movies of Hrithik Roshan were the certain 'firsts' in the industry in terms of the plotline

Krrish

It can be safe to say that Bollywood got its first mainstream superhero film in Krrish. The Hrithik Roshan starrer became a huge sensation when Krrish was introduced to the Indian audience. The swanky black costume as well a mask, the badass action sequences along with the menacing antagonists which Krrish battles in the movie left the audiences wanting for more.

Not only that, the Hrithik Roshan starrer further struck a chord with the Indian audience due to the strong and deep-rooted familial valued the film abided by. It also showcased the emotional connection of Krrish with his family members like his father, grandmother, and wife. The human touch which was given to the film surely made it one of the 'firsts' in Bollywood.

Koi Mil Gaya

The movie took the audience by surprise when it was released back in the year 2003, giving the industry its first alien flick. The movie was also a turning point in Hrithik Roshan's career as his performance as a mentally challenged individual commanded attention. Not to forget, the endearing blue-colored alien, Jadu had created a huge sensation amongst the audience.

The movie was not a typical alien movie with the extravagant VFX or spaceships. The Hrithik Roshan starrer also had a compelling message for everyone to hear. The endearing bond between the protagonist Rohit Mehra essayed by Hrithik Roshan and the alien, Jadu was one of the strongest highlights of the movie.

Guzaarish

Despite reportedly not doing wonders at the box office, this riveting tale of a former magician who went on to become bed-ridden later and sought the appeal to euthanasia to end his suffering was a concept which was refreshingly new and soul-stirring to behold. Bollywood had never witnessed such a film giving such a strong statement on euthanasia and the amount of physical as well as mental trauma the patient goes through. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial movie also had Hrithik sink into the character of the protagonist, Ethan Mascheranas effectively.

