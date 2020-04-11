Hrithik Roshan Talks About Being Adventurous; Says 'I Pride Myself On Being Outrageous'

Hrithik Roshan is one of the many well-known actors in Bollywood. The actor enjoys a huge fan-following and is lauded for his acting skills and charming personality. As per reports, Hrithik Roshan loves exploring new places but it seems like fans don’t think so. In an interview, Hrithik Roshan was told that fans thought that he lives in his ivory tower and is detached from the world. To which, Hrithik disagreed and said that “I pride myself on being outrageous.”

Hrithik Roshan revealed that detachment is a failure to him. He never losses an opportunity to celebrate, sing and dance. He also said that he very spontaneous and often takes a flight and travels to strange places to explore them. Hrithik Roshan said that he loves indulging in hiking, trekking, going to see whales and much more. He also loves sleeping under the stars in the desert with his two adorable boys to watch the shooting stars.

Hrithik Roshan also went on to call himself an explorer as he goes on to live his life to the fullest. He also said that if he gets bored during the day, he will go on to hire a yacht and go into the ocean. He loves doing crazy and adventurous things even when he is bored.

Hrithik went on to say, "I pride on being outrageous." He revealed that he is outrageous where variety is concerned. He loves his life to be filled with variety. The Kaabil actor revealed that if he has nothing to do, he and his kids will sit in an auto-rickshaw and go for a ride. He also said that he does not mind being recognised and mobbed but he loves the experience and has done it several times.

The Krrish actor also said that he and his kids have visited the beach so many times and have walked with a crowd of 500 people. He said that it is an experience and wants his kids to understand it all. No doubt fans love the actor and his humbleness so much.

