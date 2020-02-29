Fan-favourite Couple Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel Appeared In These Movies

Acclaimed actor and one of the most handsome men on Earth, Hrithik Roshan completed 20 years in Bollywood. For him, the year 2019 was one of the best years of his career. Both the Hrithik Roshan movies Super 30 and War were loved by fans and were also hits at the Box Office.

He debuted with the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and in this film, the leading lady was Ameesha Patel. The film was a huge success, and the duo was seen together a total of twice. Here are all the films that Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel have done together.

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

This was the first film that Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel did together. In this film, Hrithik has seen as a double role. It is a story of a young girl falling in love with a poor man, and then the man dies. The young girl is played by Ameesha Patel who then goes to another county and finds her boyfriend’s doppelganger. After this, they find that Hrithik’s poor man role was killed and had not died of natural cause.

Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

This is the second time Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan were seen together on the big screen. In this film, Ameesha Patel plays the role of a girl who is born in the house of rich criminal industrial tycoon and is brought up in a very conservative household. She then falls in love with Rohit, played by Hrithik Roshan.

Then, Ameesha’s father fixes her marriage with a different man. But Hrithik’s Rohit is determined to marry Ameesha and does it by winning over the clan of Ameesha’s father. These are the two films that they were seen in together.

(Source: Hrithik Roshan & Ameesha Patel Instagram)

