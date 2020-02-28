Hrithik Roshan Sure Knows How To Express Gratitude Towards Team | See Pics

Hrithik Roshan, who has completed over two decades in Bollywood, is still one of the finest actors in the industry. Along with having great acting and dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan is also praised for having a very down to earth attitude. Hrithik Roshan has often extended gratitude towards his team/ crew, that includes people who help him selflessly. Read ahead to know more-

Hrithik Roshan never fails to appreciate the ones who help him

Hrithik Roshan is among the few selfless people in the Bollywood industry. The actor is grateful for everyone who has helped him reach where he is today. From stylist, gym coach, make-up artist to a personal bodyguard, here are times when Bollywood’s heart-throb took to his official Instagram handle to appreciate and thank them for always being by his side. Take a look-

Hrithik Roshan lauding his entire team

On January 24, 2020, the Kaabil actor took to his official Instagram handle to laud his team and express his gratitude towards them. He posted a photo that featured a total of seven people including him. The people in the photo were Roshan’s stylist, gym-coach, make-up artist, and personal bodyguards. In the caption, he stated that he can see so far because he stands on the shoulders of giants. He called each of them a superstar. Here is the Instagram post by Hrithik Roshan.

