Take A Virtual Trip To Hrithik Roshan's Sea Facing Bungalow In Juhu; Check Pics & Videos

Hrithik Roshan's sprawling mansion facing the sea in Mumbai is no less than a palace. Ther actor often shares pictures of his indoor whereabouts, which gives fans a glimpse of his sumptuous house. Hrithik Roshan's house is located in the heart of the city, which is the Juhu area in Mumbai. Here's a sneak peek into Hrithik Roshan's house. Check out.

A virtual trip to Hrithik Roshan's house in Juhu

When Hrithik Roshan penned a note for Sussanne Khan, who decided to stay with the kids amid the lockdown, he shared a beautiful picture of Khan, sitting on the sofa in his living room. Through the picture, we got a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan's huge living room, with inhouse plants, comfy mattresses and a red telephone box, which is a telephone kiosk for the public, mainly found on the streets of the United Kingdom. Hrithik Roshan's house also has two guitars and a huge piano in the hall.

Hrithik Roshan's balcony

The mesmerising view from the War actor's balcony looks nothing but heavenly. In another photo shared by him, kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan can be seen playing with their dog in the balcony, while Roshan sits and reads his book. With a huge round table and cosy seating, it looks perfect.

The other side of the balcony

As of now, Sussanne Khan has her own temporary outdoor desk at the other end of the huge balcony in Hrithik Roshan's house. Here's how Sussanne described it. "My temporary ‘home workspace’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to," she wrote.

Hrithik's in-house gym

Hrithik gave a glimpse of his home gym when he was casually chilling with his fur friend, Zane. He shared a picture with the caption, "Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy." Mostly all the gym equipment is there at his house, which is clearly seen in the photo. Take a look.

The chessboard area

There's a huge chessboard in Hrithik Roshan's house, which is inbuilt upon a wooden table. In the picture below shared by the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor, his son looks all focused as he plays the game with dad, Hrithik. Behind, you can enjoy a quick look at the sunset and the pristine sea.

