Meena Recalls Meeting With 'all Time Favourite' Hrithik Roshan, Says 'my Heart Broke'

The veterans of our country enjoy a significant fan following amid their work for many years. However, due to their aura, one really does not expect them to really ‘fanboy’ or ‘fangirl’ over someone. However, one such experienced actor of the South film industry, Meena, recently showed how one can be a huge fan of another actor.

The Drishyam star recently took to Instagram to share one such golden throwback picture from 20 years ago. While the actor was happy about meeting her ‘all-time favourite’ Hrithik Roshan, she also remembered it as the day her ‘heart broke.’ The reason for it was because the occasion was his post-wedding celebrations.

Here’s the post

Hrithik Roshan had become a heartthrob of the nation after the blockbuster success of his debut Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai in 2000. And he had got married to Sussanne Khan the same year.

Incidentally, though Meena has been around in the film industry for close to four decades, first as a child artist, before her debut as a heroine in 1990, she is younger to Hrithik Roshan by about three years.

Meena had already worked with some of the big names of the South industry like Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, by the time Hrithik was taking his initial steps in the film industry. Meena had also worked as a child artist in Hindi films and worked with Chunky Panday in Parda Hai Parda.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has parted ways with Sussanne after their marriage in 2000. However, Sussanne has started living with the Jodhaa Akbar star as they co-parent their sons during the lockdown for COVID-19.

